'Master': Four things to know about Vijay's movie amid the theatre vs OTT debate

Tamil actor Vijay's upcoming movie Master recently became the talk of the town when a few websites reported that the biggie might be released on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres. The makers soon clarified that they are keen on a theatrical release despite receiving a 'lucrative offer' from a noted streamer.

With Master reigniting the 'theatre vs OTT' debate, here are four things one needs to know about the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed movie:

A fresh combination: The action-thriller has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks Vijay's first collaboration with the noted filmmaker The ace director emerged as a force to be reckoned with when his 2019 release Kaithi opened to a good response at the box office despite releasing alongside Bigil. Many feel that Master might establish him as a bonafide 'A-lister'.

Strong cast: The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Petta actor Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah. Makkal Selvan, who impressed fans with his performance in Vikram Vedha, plays the antagonist in the biggie and many feel that he might prove to be the 'dark horse' of Master.

A big hope: Vijay, who enjoys fan following, is widely regarded as a crowd puller. His 2018 release Sarkar, directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, collected around Rs 2.38 crore at the Chennai box office on the opening day. Bigil reportedly raked in around Rs 1.80 crore in Chennai on the first day while receiving positive reviews. Many feel it might help theatres regain their lost mojo in the post-Covid era.

A musical delight: Master features 'Rockstar' Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer and is on one of the biggest projects of his career. The popular Kutty Story number has already hit the right notes and it remains to be seen whether the film helps the young sensation continue his rise to stardom.