Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are all set to embrace parenthood, announce pregnancy

<p>American actress Megan Fox surprised her fans with a social media post announcing her pregnancy. The diva posted a photo of herself confirming her pregnancy with her beau Machine Gun Kelly.<br><br>The diva took to Instagram and shared photos confirming her pregnancy. She was seen covered in black ink in one photo. Another photo shows her holding a positive pregnancy test result. “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” Megan Fox captioned the post and tagged her fiance’s song “Last November.”</p><p>Earlier, the diva, who boasts of millions of followers on Instagram, had sparked curiosity amongst her fans and followers by deleting all her photos on Instagram.</p>.<p>The couple, who got engaged in 2022, is over the moon as they are all set to welcome their first child together. This was an emotional moment for the couple as Megan had a miscarriage over a year ago.</p><p>The post is getting viral on social media with their fans and well-wishers liking the post and sharing. The post has received nearly 3 million likes in less than 10 hours and is going viral on Instagram.</p><p>Megan Fox has three sons - Noah (12), Bodhi (10) and Journey (8) - from her previous relationship with actor Brian Austin Green. Megan and Brian were together from 2010 to 2021. On the other hand, Machine Kelly Gun, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a daughter - Casie (15) from his previous relationship.</p>