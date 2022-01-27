'Mortal Kombat' sequel in the works with 'Moon Knight' screenwriter

A sequel to Mortal Kombat is currently in the works at Warner Bros and New Line Cinema, with Jeremy Slater, best known for the Disney Plus Marvel series Moon Knight, roped in to write the screenplay.

According to variety.com, Warner Bros and New Line had quietly been looking to develop other instalments in its Mortal Kombat universe, but plans for a follow-up film had not been official until Slater was hired to pen the script.

The first Mortal Kombat, an adaptation of the popular martial arts video game, opened in theatres and on HBO Max last April. Despite mixed reviews, the R-rated movie still managed to generate solid ticket sales at a time when most people were largely steering clear of their local cinema. It earned $42 million domestically and $83 million worldwide.

Simon McQuoid, who directed Mortal Kombat, previously hinted to Variety that he would be interested in expanding the movie into a gory action franchise.

The companies backing Mortal Kombat II have not announced whether McQuoid will return to direct the sequel. "None of us used the as-word. We'd never talk about it in any depth whatsoever because we feel like we have to put all our energy into this film," McQuoid said in reference to the release of 2021's Mortal Kombat.

"That being said, if the fans want another one, that's not for us to decide; that's for the fans to decide. Then, we need a couple of joiner pieces that we know can lead us somewhere because there's a treasure trove of stuff that's just sitting there."

Plot details, as well as returning or newly cast actors, have not been finalised.

