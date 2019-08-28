'Mr Robot' season four to premiere on Oct 6

Rami Malek's breakout show "Mr Robot" will return for one last run on October 6, the USA Network has announced.

The hacker drama follows Elliot Alderson, played by Malek, a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr Robot (Christian Slater) and a group, Fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world.

The 13-episode final season will be set during the 2015 Christmas holidays, Variety reported.

It will continue to follow Elliot and Mr Robot as they venture into dangerous territory in their mission to target the "top one per cent of the top one per cent".

The upcoming fourth season of the Sam Esmail-created show will mark its end.

The makers have also released an official trailer on social media.