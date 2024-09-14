Mythologising Indira Gandhi’s avatars

South Indians then had no place in public life in the north Indian-dominated Indian politics. But when the film was made, the Congress was controlled by a shadowy group known as the Syndicate in which K Kamaraj was the leader, a South Indian and also bald!

But within a year of Padosan, Indira had destroyed the Syndicate when she split the Congress and grabbed the reins of power. She had to fight tooth and nail but showed she had more gumption than her own party credited her with since she had been called ‘Goongi Goodiya’. There was apparently another need felt in the late sixties for the mythical representation of an independent, lonely, threatened and yet committed woman — a woman who was also a mother.