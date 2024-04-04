Nabha Natesh comes on board for Nikhil and Bharat Krishnamachari's ‘Swayambhu’

Swayambhu, featuring Nikhil of Karthikeya 2 fame, stands out as one of the most ambitious projects in the industry at present.
Nikhil, who is playing a legendary warrior underwent intense training in weapons, martial arts, and horse riding to get into the skin of the character.
The makers today came up with another big update by introducing Nabha Natesh as one of the key characters.
Taking to social media the makers shared her first look and wrote: “THE BLOCKBUSTER BEAUTY @nabhanatesh is on board for #Swayambhu ❤️🔥
She is all set to captivate the audience with her charm and performance in the epic adventure ✨ (sic)
The announcement showcased her transformation into the character, resembling a princess adorned in traditional attire and jewellery. Nabha Natesh's pivotal and commanding role is evident in her appearance, making her a perfect fit for the character.
Helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu is Nikhil's 20th film and is backed by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it.
Renowned for his work in KGF and Salaar, Ravi Basrur has been roped in to compose the music while M Prabhakaran will head the production design The dialogues for the movie are by Vasudev Muneppagari.
(Published 04 April 2024, 09:22 IST)