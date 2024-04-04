Nabha Natesh comes on board for Nikhil and Bharat Krishnamachari's ‘Swayambhu’

Swayambhu, featuring Nikhil of Karthikeya 2 fame, stands out as one of the most ambitious projects in the industry at present.

Nikhil, who is playing a legendary warrior underwent intense training in weapons, martial arts, and horse riding to get into the skin of the character.

The makers today came up with another big update by introducing Nabha Natesh as one of the key characters.

Taking to social media the makers shared her first look and wrote: “THE BLOCKBUSTER BEAUTY @nabhanatesh is on board for #Swayambhu ❤️‍🔥

She is all set to captivate the audience with her charm and performance in the epic adventure ✨ (sic)