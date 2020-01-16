Naseeruddin, Manisha to star in Netflix film 'Freedom'

Netflix on Thursday announced the cast of the movie Freedom, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, which includes Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin.

According to a press release from the streamer, actors Divya Dutta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi are also part of the film.

Starting 25 years into the future, Freedom traces the history of a family in three stories that are intricately interwoven with the personal and ideological histories of India.

Dibakar said the new project is the story of the regular middle-class folks.

"With family ties, parents, grandparents, children, loves, lies and secrets lost and suppressed over generations. It's about food, ambition, sex, and betrayal. It's about what we hide and what we wear on our sleeves, and about a past and a future that we call India.

"As a filmmaker, I want to move away from cinematic stereotypes, and working on Lust Stories and Ghost Stories with Netflix gave me renewed hope about creative expression in India. Freedom is the next step forward," the director said in a statement.

The film is slated to start streaming on Netflix in 2020.