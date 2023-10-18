National Award winner Allu Arjun gets grand reception in Hyderabad

Stylish star Allu Arjun is truly enjoying the best phase of his career. The Telugu superstar, who got accolades for his blockbuster Pushpa 1: The Rise, became a household name across the nation.
His performance as the iconic Pushpa Raj received unanimous love from the fans and the masses across the globe, and the film pushed him into a different league and made him win National Awards.
Yesterday, Allu Arjun was bestowed with the Best Actor at the 69th National Awards ceremony, held in Delhi, and the happiness among the fans seeing him receive the National Award was at its peak.
Allu Arjun's big victory at the National Awards became a celebration for the masses across the nation.
Following his return to Hyderabad after receiving the National Award, the star's triumph was celebrated by the fans with full enthusiasm, and they all welcomed their favorite star with bursting crackers.
Allu Arjun created history by winning the National Award as he is the only Telugu actor to have the National Award for the best actor in his name.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to be released in theatres on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.