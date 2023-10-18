National Award winner Allu Arjun gets grand reception in Hyderabad

Stylish star Allu Arjun is truly enjoying the best phase of his career. The Telugu superstar, who got accolades for his blockbuster Pushpa 1: The Rise, became a household name across the nation.

His performance as the iconic Pushpa Raj received unanimous love from the fans and the masses across the globe, and the film pushed him into a different league and made him win National Awards.

Yesterday, Allu Arjun was bestowed with the Best Actor at the 69th National Awards ceremony, held in Delhi, and the happiness among the fans seeing him receive the National Award was at its peak.