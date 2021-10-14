Netflix announces Season 4 of 'You'

Streaming service has decided to renew its smash hit psychological thriller series You for a fourth season.

The renewal comes days before the premiere of the show's third season on October 15.

Adapted from the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, You has been developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

It features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker, and a former bookstore manager.

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," Gamble, who also serves as the showrunner, said in a statement.

"We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season four," she added.

At the end of the second season of the drama, Badgley's Joe was already eyeing a new neighbour, despite being in a relationship with Pedretti's character Love Quinn.

The new season will delve into the equation between Joe and Love as they are married and raising their son, Henry, in California, reported Variety.

The fourth season will be produced by Berlanti Productions, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television.

Berlanti and Gamble will executive produce alongside Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo.

