<p>Even for diehard fans of Roald Dahl and those who grew up watching film adaptations of his stories, ‘The Twits’ (2025) makes for a hard watch. The Netflix adaptation truly fails to pass muster in most aspects — visual appeal, characterisation and even music. </p><p>The film tells the tale of two brave children who team up with the magical Muggle-Wumps to save their city from the titular couple, the Twits. The pair is depicted as the “meanest, smelliest and nastiest” of people, and they constantly scheme to build a dangerous amusement park and destroy the city. Over the course of the film, the children learn various lessons about self-worth, empathy and found family. While heartwarming, these values are largely overtaken by the repulsive feeling the Twits leave you with.</p><p>The attempt to make them off-putting seems to have gone too far, leaving the viewer uncomfortable. There is a strange mix of toilet humour, name-calling and a very unhealthy relationship dynamic. While Beena and Bubsy, the children, are sweet, the writing fails to bring out memorable personality quirks. The relationship between the Muggle-Wumps and the children is one redeeming feature.</p>.<p>Coming to the visuals, the Twits are intended to look unpleasant and unlikeable, and this comes through. The lack of visual appeal also extends to most characters. Unlike several other adaptations of children’s book, the animation lacks whimsy and balance. The film is slightly reminiscent of adaptations of Dr Seuss’s ‘The Lorax’ and ‘Horton Hears a Who’ — while these films boasted impeccable voice acting and a catchy soundtrack, this one sadly falls flat in those aspects as well. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Like some children’s movies tend to do, the story shows children being the wiser, more discerning decision-makers. The adults get swept up by false promises and greed. It also highlights the importance of empathy, even for villains, who may never change. The ultimate moral is worth pausing to consider. </p>