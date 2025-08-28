Menu
No one can separate us: Govinda's wife on divorce reports

At the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their home in suburban Mumbai, the couple made a statement by donning matching maroon Indian outfits.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 02:06 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 02:06 IST
