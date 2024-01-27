Not as dazzling but the deputy doesn't disappoint

Upadhyaksha Kannada (Theatres)
Director: Anil Kumar
Cast: Chikkanna Rockline Sudhakar Sadhu Kokila
Rating: 2.5/5
Nanda Kishore’s 'Adyaksha' was a thorough entertainer. The Sharan-starrer depicted the generational clash between young blood and old hands in an agrarian setting. In its sequel, ‘Upadyaksha’, the plot continues to focus on the conflict. A romantic relationship forms one of the main storylines.
The Chi Thu Sanga questions the monopolisation of Gejjepura, a fictional town, by Shivarudre Gowda, a rich landlord. It is helmed by Narayana, the forum's vice-president. Similar to president Chandru's tale (in ‘Adyaksha’), Narayana's youthful adventures turn serious as he falls in love with Anjali, the youngest of Gowda's four daughters.
The film's biggest selling point is its organic connection to its prequel. A few flashback scenes bolster that link. The punchlines by Chandra Mohan infuse slapstick comedy, with Sadhu Kokila's comic presence and exaggerations entertaining the audience further. However, the jokes come off as tasteless at times.
Ironically enough, a major drawback of the film that has the ‘Upadyaksha’ all over it is the absence of a deputy. With Narayana replacing the protagonist, the void remains unfilled. Thus, the film relies heavily on romance and broadens the canvas of the plot. This slows down the pace of the narrative and makes it boring in parts.
Chikkanna shines in the art of self-deprecatory humour. Malaika's stereotypical character reduces her scope for originality. Ravi Shankar and Sadhu Kokila impress with their signature traits in their respective roles.
'Upadyaksha' is full of reverence for its predecessor. It briefly bounces out of the 'Adyaksha' terrain in the second half. However, Sharan's cameo and a smart climax stage the rescue act, though not fully.
