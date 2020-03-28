Not under home quarantine: Kamal Haasan

Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan on Saturday clarified he was not under home quarantine but only maintaining social distance after a quarantine sticker was pasted outside his residence here.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials said the sticker was pasted wrongly outside Kamal Haasan’s house as they thought Gautami, the actor’s former partner, was living there.

Gautami had recently returned from abroad and has been advised home quarantine. As images of the notice pasted outside Kamal Haasan’s residence, which is now the head quarters of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), television channels flashed news that the actor is under home quarantine.

However, Kamal Haasan issued a statement asking news agencies to verify news before breaking it.

“Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there. So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true,” Kamal Haasan said in the statement.

However, he said he has been maintaining social distance and asked people to follow suit as a precautionary measure. In a clarification issued, GCC Commissioner G Prakash said the sticker was pasted outside Kamal Haasan’s residence as Gautami’s passport carried the actor’s address.

Gautami, who parted ways with Kamal Haasan in 2016 after having been living with him for over a decade, had returned from Dubai recently.