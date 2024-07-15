'Phir Aayi hasseen Dillruba' set to premiere on Netflix on August 9

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's lovers on the run Netflix drama Fir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is set to premiere on August 9.
A sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dillruba, the film traces the journey of ill-fated lovers Rani and Rishu.
Directed by Jayprad Desai, penned and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film stars Pannu, Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill and is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films.
As per the official synopsis, the story picks up where the first film left off and follows Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they seek a fresh start in the vibrant city of Agra.
With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their quest takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu, introducing a fresh layer of intrigue to the drama. The lovers find new enemies with Jimmy Shergill and many more who want to foil their ‘happily ever after'.
