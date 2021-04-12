In Pics | BAFTA Awards 2021: Winners in key categories
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall. Below are the main winners of Britain's top film honours.
Best Film| 'Nomadland'. Credit: IMDb
Outstanding British Film | 'Promising Young Woman'. Credit: IMDb
Director | Chloe Zhao | 'Nomadland'. Credit: Reuters Photo
Leading actor | Anthony Hopkins | 'The Father'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Leading Actress | Frances McDormand | 'Nomadland'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Supporting Actor | Daniel Kaluuya | 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Supporting Actress | Youn Yuh-jung | 'Minari'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Original Screenplay | 'Promising Young Woman'. Credit: IMDb
Adapted Screenplay |'The Father'. Credit: IMDb
