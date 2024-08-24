'Powder' movie review: Diganth clicks in a rib-tickling dark comedy

Director Janardhan Chikkanna, who created waves with his cybercrime thriller ‘Gultoo’ (2018), is back with his latest offering, ‘Powder’, a youthful dark comedy.
A rib-tickling tale of three small-town friends who hatch a plan to become rich by selling a highly sought-after powder.
The film begins with a peddler in China plotting a smuggling operation in India, using talcum powder bottles. Two rival smugglers in Karnataka handle the consignment, while a corrupt cop secretly works to divert the powder for personal gain.
In a twist, a massive shipment of powder worth over Rs 400 crore goes missing due to human error. The three protagonists stumble upon the powder, unwittingly becoming the target of a frantic search by the peddlers.
In the melee, they embark on a series of misadventures. Will they manage to sell the powder and achieve their dreams of instant wealth? The rest of the story guarantees non-stop laughter.
A betrayed woman, a middle-aged man yearning for companionship, a young man trying to rekindle an old romance and a son facing rejection by his father for being unable to study medicine. The movie explores the tragic backstories of these characters, each searching for meaning and purpose.
As the narrative unfolds, the characters’ paths intersect leading to a heartwarming and hilarious exploration of human connection.
From the opening scene to the final frame, which teasingly hints at a sequel, the film is captivating. It offers clever references to movies like ‘KGF’ and ‘99’. Even the controversial pontiff Nithyananda makes an appearance!
The ensemble cast delivers outstanding performances, bringing their characters to life. Each actor shines in their respective role, making the narrative even more engaging and relatable. Vasuki Vaibhav’s music deserves a mention. Although the film defies logic and reasoning, it is certainly a delightful weekend family entertainer.
Published 23 August 2024, 22:19 IST