entertainment

Prime Video debuts teaser of Rohit Shetty's OTT show 'Indian Police Force'

Last Updated 16 December 2023, 09:05 IST

Mumbai: Prime Video on Saturday unveiled the teaser of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated series Indian Police Force, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

The seven-part action series, which marks Shetty’s foray into OTT space, will premiere globally on January 19, 2024.

Billed as a homage to the “relentless commitment of Indian police officers”, the show is created by Shetty, who also serves as the director along with Sushwanth Prakash.

The teaser of the Amazon Original series opens with a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts.

It then provides the first look at Malhotra's character as well as his co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, as they try to catch the masterminds behind the bomb blasts and save the city.

Indian Police Force is the next chapter of Shetty's cop universe that he started with 2011 movie Singham and expanded with Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021).

The show also stars actors Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

