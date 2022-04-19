Priyanka, Celine Dion movie to hit screens in Feb '23

Priyanka, Celine Dion movie to hit screens in February 2023

Formerly titled 'Text for You', 'It's All Coming Back to Me' is based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich'

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 19 2022, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 11:50 ist
Credit: AFP Photos

A romantic drama film It's All Coming Back to Me, starring and featuring the music of Celine Dion, will release in theatres on February 10, 2023. It also stars Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Formerly titled Text for You, It's All Coming Back to Me is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth.

The film stars Priyanka as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan.

Also Read — Karisma Kapoor to star in Abhinay Deo's 'Brown'

The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak, reports Variety. In addition to Jonas and Heughan, the film also stars Celine Dion as herself, in the role of a mentor figure who will inspire the two main characters to fall in love.

The film is named after Jim Steinman's power ballad It's All Coming Back to Me Now, which was made famous from Dion's cover that was recorded for her 1996 album Falling Into You. The song is one of the celebrated singer's biggest hits and most acclaimed songs, peaking at No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The movie is written and directed by Jim Strouse. Screen Gems produced the film, which is distributed by Sony Pictures.

Dion executive produces the film alongside Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin and Jonathan Furhman. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein produce. The film's supporting cast includes Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze, Kene and Celia Imrie. Filming for the movie began in late 2020 in London, and wrapped in early 2021.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
priyanka chopra jonas
celine dion
Hollywood

What's Brewing

After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland

After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness

In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness

Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis

 