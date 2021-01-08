Priyanka Chopra flouts Covid-19 lockdown rules, visits salon: Report

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was reportedly caught flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules in the United Kingdom. The Indian actor went for a hair cut at a Notting Hill salon for a film shoot where she was pictured along with her mother and dog Diana.

Priyanka's representative told Metro.co.uk that the actor had permission to visit the salon "due to work reasons".

"Following government guidance, Priyanka’s hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations," the representative clarified.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new lockdown for England this week after a surge in cases linked to a new variant of the coronavirus believed to have originated in the country. Non-essential retail stores, as well as places like gyms and hair salons, have been ordered closed in several areas of the country.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police also told the publication that police were alerted at around 6'oclock on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a coronavirus lockdown breach. "Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued," the spokesperson said.

Chopra Jonas is currently filming for her next Hollywood project Text For You in London. Earlier in December, the 38-year-old actor took to social media and shared a picture of herself, wearing a face shield, from the film's set saying that the coronavirus pandemic involves daily testing and appropriate social distancing.

The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell phone.

(With PTI inputs)