Priyanka Chopra stuns in yellow lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparkle at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. As soon as pictures of Priyanka and Nick’s arrival surfaced online, their fans and fashion enthusiasts praised their outfits and shared the pictures on social media.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 14:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas made a stunning entrance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Credit: Reuters

The actress made a stunning entrance, donning a vibrant yellow lehenga that has since set social media ablaze with admiration and excitement.

Credit: Reuters

Priyanka arrived in a yellow lehenga choli with minimalised accessories. While Nick Jonas wowed in a pink sherwani.

Credit: Reuters

The power couple captured everyone's attention with their stunning attires.

Credit: Reuters

The couple also grabbed attention with their PDA while posing on the red carpet.

Credit: Reuters

Priyanka and Nick pose for the cameras as they arrive for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Credit: Reuters

Published 12 July 2024, 14:40 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAnant AmbaniRadhika Merchantpriyanka chopra jonasNick Jonasfashion

