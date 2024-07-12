Priyanka Chopra stuns in yellow lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, photos go viral

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas made a stunning entrance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
The actress made a stunning entrance, donning a vibrant yellow lehenga that has since set social media ablaze with admiration and excitement.
Priyanka arrived in a yellow lehenga choli with minimalised accessories. While Nick Jonas wowed in a pink sherwani.
The power couple captured everyone's attention with their stunning attires.
The couple also grabbed attention with their PDA while posing on the red carpet.
Priyanka and Nick pose for the cameras as they arrive for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
