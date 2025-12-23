<p>Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains desi at heart despite her hectic global commitments. Priyanka, who travels across the globe for her work, gave a glimpse into parenting and how she ensures that her daughter Malti Marie Jonas grows up connected to her Indian heritage.</p><p>Priyanka, who appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the global icon, opened up about how she keeps her daughter rooted in Indian culture despite living abroad. When Archana Puran Singh asked what aspects of growing up in India Malti Marie might miss, Priyanka's response was both soothing and uplifting.</p><p>"She travels to India often. She accompanied me to Hyderabad, she's been to Mumbai, she's been to Delhi and even came with me to Ayodhya. I've always tried my best to make sure that she is familiarised with Indian culture and traditions as much as possible," said Priyanka. Clearly, ensuring that her daughter grows up with the best of both cultures and traditions.</p>.<p>But perhaps the most endearing revelation came when global icon Priyanka described her young daughter's relationship with traditional Indian attire. "Whenever she puts on her ghagra-choli, she calls herself an 'Indian princess'. She loves her ghagras and bindis and bangles, which I always take for her," the actress revealed with visible 'Mommy' pride. </p><p>This sweet anecdote offered us a glimpse into how Priyanka is successfully cultivating a love for Indian traditions in her daughter through the kind of joy and wonder that only a child's imagination can create.</p>.<p>Priyanka's approach stands out as particularly noteworthy due to its organic and joyful nature. She often shares glimpses of Indian festivals on her social media, showcasing the celebrations she holds with her family in LA. She is doing more than just keeping customs alive by travelling across India and making Malti gel with local culture and festivities. It is a delicate cultural balance that perhaps only a global superstar like Priyanka could execute so flawlessly.</p>