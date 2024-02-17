'Pushpa 1: The Rise' garners massive response at Berlin International Film Festival

The stylish star Allu Arjun graced the star studded Berlin International Film Festival where his movie Pushpa 1: The Rise was screened. After making waves in India, the movie is making a splash on the global platform.

The movie received a warm reception at the film festival which saw the presence of the ‘reel’ Pushpa along with the producer of the film.

The makers took to social media to make the announcement and shared a few glimpses from the gala event.