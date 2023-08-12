Rajpal Yadav drops the trailer of his next film ‘Son’

The official trailer of Rajpal Yadav's upcoming thriller was unveiled on Saturday. Titled Son, the upcoming psychological drama is directed and produced by Paul Rupesh.
Rajpal took to social media to unveil the official trailer of Son. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Presenting, Son … hope you like it ! 🙏🏻”
Rajpal Yadav essays the character of an extremely evil man, Anthony, who commits innumerable crimes, but fate has other plans to salvage him from his own evil heart. Anjali Sharma, on the other hand, plays a witty, cruel and ferocious character, Carla.
"Above any other factor we have tried to include in this entertainment package, the best one is the unbelievable transmigration of Rajpal Yadav as Anthony. This is his career best performance."said Paul Rupesh, the director and writer of the film.
Touted to be a comedy and a psychological drama, the film features Rajpal Yadav and Anjali Sharma in lead roles.
Bollywood stars Hemant Pandey, Gyan Prakash and Subhan Khan will also be seen playing key roles in the movie.
Shot entirely in the picturesque Nainital, the movie is expected to hit theatres in October of this year.