Ram Charan drops in on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during 'Peddi' shoot in Mysuru

<p>Bengaluru: Director Buchi Babu Sana and <em>Game Changer</em> star Ram Charan team up once again for <em>Peddi</em>, and ever since its announcement, expectations are skyrocketing. Though still in production, the film is already making waves—especially after its first look went viral on social media. </p><p>During the Mysuru shoot schedule, Ram Charan paid a visit to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following a special invitation.</p><p>According to reports, the meet was held after a cordial invitation from the Chief Minister. The two reportedly had a friendly conversation in Mysuru where they discussed <em>Peddi</em> and other film-related topics.</p>.<p>Earlier, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/cm-siddaramaiahs-surprise-encounter-at-rashtrapati-bhavan-with-aamir-khan-breaks-internet-3600435">Siddaramaiah bumped into Aamir Khan</a>, and their meeting made headlines when CM Siddaramiah was seen heaping praise on the actor and his contributions to the entertainment industry.</p><p>Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy in Mysuru filming <em>Peddi</em>, his fresh project with director Buchi Babu Sana. The shoot kicked off during Ganeshotsav with a massive intro song, choreographed by Jani Master and featuring close to 1,000 dancers. Music composed by AR Rahman and shot on a grand scale, the song promises high-energy dance moves by Ram Charan and his signature flair will make it one of the major highlights of the film claims the maker.</p><p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, <em>Peddi</em> stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar in key roles. Apart from these powerhouses, the movie also stars Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles. <em>Peddi</em> is scheduled for a pan-India release on March 27, 2026.</p>