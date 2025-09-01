Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ram Charan drops in on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during 'Peddi' shoot in Mysuru

The visuals from their meet are going on social media, where CM and Ram Charan are felicitating each other with a shawl.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 07:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 07:51 IST
Entertainment NewsKarnataka Newsram charanCM SiddaramaiahMysuruTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us