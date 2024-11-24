Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ranbir Kapoor announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival at IFFI 2024

Ranbir was in conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here to honour Raj Kapoor ahead of his 100th birth anniversary on December 14.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 12:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 12:24 IST
Entertainment NewsRanbir KapoorRaj KapoorIFFI

Follow us on :

Follow Us