<p>The wait is over; the madness is real. After weeks of fan frenzy and social media buzz, Saregama India, in association with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, released the title track of Ranveer Singh's starrer <em>Dhurandhar</em>, and the song is a fiery, high-energy anthem.</p><p>The track is attached to a sensational lyrical video in all its raw, unfiltered and electrifying glory, a blazing visual experience that matches the song’s explosive sound and cinematic power, setting the tone for this year’s most anticipated film. One can watch the lyrical video on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel, and the audio is streaming across all major platforms.</p>.<p>Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track is a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi flavour and cinematic grit. With vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur. The song mirrors the scale, energy and intensity of Ranveer Singh in <em>Dhurandhar</em>. Lyrics are penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas and Babu Singh Maan.</p><p>The song marks Hanumankind’s first-ever Bollywood film project; the rapper brings his trademark power and precision to the track, merging new-school rap with old-school desi swagger that perfectly complements Ranveer Singh’s fierce screen presence.</p><p>Following the viral first look that showcased Ranveer Singh in a never-before-seen avatar, the Dhurandhar, the title track now turns up the heat.</p>.<p><em>Dhurandhar</em>, the cinematic spectacle, features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The movie is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The movie is slated for 5th December, 2025.</p>