<p>While the audience is eager to witness <em>Thamma</em>, the new addition in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), actress Rashmika Mandanna dropped a sweet surprise for her followers on her journey with <em>Thamma</em>.</p><p>Rashmika, who plays Tadaka in <em>Thamma</em>, took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse from the dubbing studio, with the microphone in focus and a monitor in the background. She captioned the photo. “<em>Getting closer and closer to the big day… very excited but very very nervous 🥰 #Thamma 12 days to go!!! ❤❤</em>,” (sic). Some of her fans said the pictures perfectly capture the calm before the storm as she gives final touches on what is touted to be another impressive performance.</p>.<p>Recognised for her effortless charm, Rashmika has successfully established herself as a leading actress with a powerful, cross-border appeal, making her a standout in her generation. She has showcased impressive versatility by tackling diverse roles: her filmography features everything from the deep emotional connection of <em>Dear Comrade</em> and the signature charisma of Pushpa to her robust portrayals in <em>Animal</em> and <em>Chhaava</em>, proving her ability to switch between tenderness and strength seamlessly.</p><p>In just one year, she has owned the screen with back-to-back releases. As Thamma nears its release, the craze for the movie is increasing each passing day. Rashmika’s dedication and sincerity are evident in every glimpse she shares.</p>.<p><em>Thamma</em> is a heartwarming horror comedy by Maddock universe and is set to release this Diwali. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, and promises to blend romance, humour, drama, and supernatural suspense in a story of two star-crossed lovers who fight for love against all odds.</p>