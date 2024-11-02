Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Resisted lobbying for National film awards, says jury chairman

Director Rahul Rawail, credited with launching such stars as Sunny Deol and Aishwarya Rai, gives a peek into the process.
O Priya
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 00:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 00:04 IST
Entertainment NewsNational Film AwardsJurylobbying

Follow us on :

Follow Us