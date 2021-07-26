RIP Jayanthi: Remembering some of her best films

Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passed away on Monday at the age of 76, leaving her fans heartbroken. The star, who was fondly referred to as 'Abhinaya Sharadhe', began her career in 1963 and soon emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Here is a look at some of her most notable films.

Kasturi Nivasa (1971)

Kasturi Nivasa revolved around the bond between a principled simpleton, played by Rajkumar, who loses everything that he values in life as he is completely against compromising on his morals. The film hit the right notes with a simple yet detailed screenplay, which highlighted the downfall of the protagonist. The track involving Annavru and his secretary, played by Jayanthi, is considered to be the emotional fulcrum of the classic. It was remade in Hindi as Shaandaar and in Tamil as Avandhan Manidhan. Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara is perceived to be a tribute to the classic.

Edakallu Guddada Mele (1973)

Jayanthi essayed the role of an ex-army officer's wife in the Puttanna Kanagal-directed drama, impressing fans with her effective performance. The film was inspired by D H Lawrence's popular novel Lady Chatterley's Lover and ruffled a few feathers with its bold content.

Bahaddur Gandu (1976)

The film was based on Shakespeare's classic play The Taming of the Shrew and saw Jayanthi act alongside Rajkumar. Bahaddur Gandu was directed by A V Seshagiri Rao and emerged as a big hit at the box office.

Masanada Hoovu (1985)

Jayanthi bagged the Karnataka State Award for 'Best Actress' for her gripping performance in the hard-hitting drama, which proved to be director Puttanna Kanagal's swan song. The film became the talk of the town with its riveting plot, which touched upon the flesh trade, and soon attained cult status. The cast included Ambareesh and Hema Chaudhary.

Anand (1986)

Jayanthi, who worked with Rajkumar in several films, continued her association with Annavru's family when she essayed the role of Shivarajkumar's mother in his Sandalwood debut Anand. The film helped her bag her first Karnataka State Award for the 'Best Supporting Actress'.

Honourable mentions: Miss Leelavathi, Taayiye Nanna Devaru, Sri Krishanadevaraya, Tuvvi Tuvvi Tuvvi, Thulasi and Dharma Dari Thappithu