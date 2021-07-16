RIP Surekha Sikri: A powerhouse performer who made her presence felt

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest, leaving her fans heartbroken. She was 75. The powerhouse performer was born in New Delhi in 1945 and began her acting career with Kissa Kursi Ka, a political satire with Shabana Azmi in the lead. The film was supposed to hit the screens in 1975 but that did not happen as it stirred controversy with its hard-hitting narrative. It eventually saw the light of the day in 1979 following a legal battle.

She garnered attention with her next major release Tamas and won the National Award for 'Best Supporting Actress' for her work in the Govind Nihalani-helmed classic. She was also part of Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, which has attained cult status over the years. She subsequently consolidated her standing in the film industry with films such as Parinati, Little Buddha and Sarfarosh. It was, however, the 1994 release Mammo that proved to be a gamechanger for her. The film was directed by Shyam Benegal and revolved around the life of a Muslim family. She played the role of Farida Jalal's sister in the classic, complementing her reasonably well.

The actor won her second National Award for her work in the film, adding another feather to her cap. This came just a few years after she had bagged the honour for Tamas, which served as strong proof of her abilities as a performer. The powerhouse of talent collaborated with Benegal again for Sardari Begum, the second installment of his Muslim trilogy.

Sikri eventually turned her attention to TV, a decision that worked wonders for her career. She received praise for her portrayal of 'Dadisa' in Balika Vadhu, a show that dominated the telly world between 2008 and 2016. It starred Avika Gor in the lead and revolve around child marriage. The actor was also part of Maha Kumbh, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and the Drashti Dhami-starrer Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

She made an impressive return to the big screen with the sleeper hit Badhaai Ho, which released in theatres in 2018 The actor received rave reviews and bagged her third National Award for 'Best Supporting Actress' for her work in the comedy. Sikri was last seen in a key role in the anthology Ghost Stories.

Her death is a big loss for the industry.