RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor to be cremated today at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai

Bollywood lost yet another talented actor as Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, after he committed suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday. The film and television industry was left in a state of shock. According to reports, the 34-year-old committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Mumbai. Police have begun their probe into his death and friends and family are being questioned. Stay tuned for updates on this case
Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites
Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors spokesperson said. Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.
Actor Shetty's statement on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood's rising star Sushant Singh Rajput, who owned land on the Moon, ends life
From theatre to soap operas, followed byreality shows to films,Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to make it big. When he essayed the role of Team India's most-successful skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he got off to a successful career in Bollywood. He was surely a dark horsedestined to win.
From perfecting helicopter shot to sleeping on floor like MS Dhoni: Pandey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput
M S Dhoni's close friend and co-producer of his biopic, Arun Pandey, on Sunday recalled the unforgettable moments they both spent with Sushant Singh Rajput when the lead actor constantly battled the "enormous pressure" of replicating the iconic cricketer's magic on the big screen.
Even after making it big on silver screen, Sushant Singh Rajput never forgot his alma mater
Even after becoming a star, actor Sushant Singh Rajput never forgot his alma mater Delhi Technological University (DTU) which he had visited three or four times in the last five years.
Kerala CM condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recalls his support to state during 2018 floods
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled his support to the state during the floods in 2018.
Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression, say Mumbai Police
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday. According to the police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.
Sushant Singh Rajput death: John Cena pays tribute to the Bollywood actor
Professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena took to Instagram and paid a tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who ended his life in Mumbai on Sunday (June 14). The erstwhile 'Doctor of Thuganomics' posted a photo of the Kai Po Che hero but refrained from captioning it.
From Guru Dutt to Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at suicides in Indian cinema
The curse of suicide has haunted the showbiz since time immemorial with the likes of iconic actor-director Guru Dutt, South star Silk Smitha, actor Jiah Khan and now Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput giving up on life in the Indian film industry known for being harsh and demanding of its stars
Pall of gloom descends on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna residence
A pall of gloom descended on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna residence where his father K K Singh lives in Rajiv Nagar locality.
On Sunday afternoon, Singh, a retired government employee, fainted as soon as he got the news of his son’s suicide.
Maharashtra Police ask people not to post pictures of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Police's cyber department has asked people to refrain from circulating online pictures of the body of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.
