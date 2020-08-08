Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary open up on being a part of ‘Bandish Bandits’

Newcomers Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary, who impressed fans with their chemistry in the recently-released Bandish Bandits, feel that being a part of the Amazon Prime Video original was the best experience of their lives. They also hope that the series opens new avenues, helping them bag good roles in the future.

(Edited excerpts from interview with DH)

How was the experience of working on Bandish Bandits?

RB: It was a dream come true. I got to be a part of an Amazon original and have Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy as the music directors. The scale of the project was impressive and we had a terrific team. In a way, Bandish Bandits was the best experience I have ever had.

How did you react to being selected for Bandish Bandits?

SC: My happiness had no bounds. I knew about the magnitude of the series and was happy that I got the call. My parents too, soon realised that I must be doing something right to have got the project and allowed me to fulfill my dream.

The show has a cast that includes seasoned performers like Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadda and Rajesh Tailang. How was the experience of working with them?

SC: It was an enriching experience to work with them. I have always followed their work and I got to know them better as people after working on Bandish Bandits.

You are a self-confessed ‘Naseer Saab’ fan.

RB: My respect for him as grown. I initially thought that he was one of the finest actors in the country. I now feel that he is the finest co-actor and guide as well.

How similar or different are the two of you in real life?

SC: We are essentially like chalk and cheese. However, there are similarities as well. Both are passionate about our work. In a way, we are bound by whatever we do.

RB: There are similarities between us even though we are different. To give you an example, (if) one is a black semi-circle the other is a white semi-circle.

How was the experience of playing Tamanna in the series?

SC: Anand and Amrit set up a few workshops for us. The writer had a clear idea of how Tamanna had to be. All in all, I had a fun time creating the character.

What were the challenges associated with playing classical music enthusiast?

RB: In the beginning, I attended workshops. Thereafter, I tried to understand the classical music scene and get to the roots of it. The next step was to apply the knowledge to the world of Radhe. We were constantly trained (regarding various aspects of the performance) even during the shoot as there were people to guide us.

What was your reference point for the role?

SC: I listen to various kinds of music, including Pop. I, however, refrained from using/seeing any particular singer as a point of reference. I simply did not want anyone to watch the show and say, ‘this character reminds me of a singer’.

How did you get into the skin of your character?

RB: I watched videos of legendary classical music singers. However, I soon realised that I had to find Radhe in me. It was all about finding the character within.

How did the acting bug bite you?

SC: I took part in a lot of debates and competitions during my formative years. I auditioned for an advertisement during the final year of college and bagged it. I really enjoyed the whole process of being on a set. Films were a part of my childhood and that is how the seed was sown.

RB: I always wanted to be an actor as the world of acting fascinated me. In a way, I have always performed either for myself or for others.

What are your future plans?

SC: The fundamental aim will always be to do good content.

RB: It is too early to say if I will one day be in a position to choose my work. The focus is currently on Bandish Bandits.