Salman Khan, Ram Charan to Allu Arjun and Jacqueline Fernandez: Celebrities celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and other celebrities across the entertainment industry celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with vibrant enthusiasm and heartfelt devotion.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 07:27 IST
Salman Khan

Ram Charan

Sara Ali Khan

Allu Arjun

Jacqueline Fernandez

Rakul Preet Singh

Sonali Bendre

Dia Mirza

Esha Deol

Jr NTR

Namrata Shirodkar

