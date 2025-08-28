<p>Like every year, Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi surrounded by family. He offered a sneak peek of the celebrations on social media, showing he and his entire family performing the aarti.</p>.<p>Wishing fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ram Charan posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film <em>Peddi</em> on X (formerly Twitter). “May Lord Ganesha bring peace, success and positivity into your lives. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi to everybody,” he captioned the post.</p>.<p>Sara Ali Khan, currently busy shooting for an upcoming project, celebrated Ganpati on set, away from home.</p>.<p>Allu Arjun took to X to extend his festive greetings, writing, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May this festival bring a new, prosperous beginning.”</p>.<p>Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez not only paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja but also brought Bappa home. She shared an adorable post on social media, offering prayers during her home celebration.</p>.<p>Celebrity couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani welcomed Ganpati in style, throwing a lavish celebration at home that saw who's who of the entertainment industry.</p>.<p>Sharing a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, actress and TV host Sonali Bendre delighted fans with an adorable photo.</p>.<p>Dia Mirza gave fans a sweet glimpse into her Ganpati celebrations at home, posting a heart-melting photo with her son.</p>.<p>Actress Esha Deol welcomed Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi and shared a beautiful glimpse of the celebration with her fans on social media.</p>.<p>Jr NTR posted on X, “Wishing you and your family members a Happy Vinayaka Chavithi."</p>.<p>Namrata Shirodkar, wife of superstar Mahesh Babu, shared heartwarming glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home via Instagram. In the photos, she is seen posing with their children, Gautam and Sitara. Captioning the post, she wrote: “Bappa is home and we are all happy ❤️ Wishing love, peace and prosperity to all! @urstrulymahesh missing you a whole lot❤️❤️❤️ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all ✨”</p>