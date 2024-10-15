Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Salman Khan’s security upgraded to Y+ after Baba Siddique’s assassination

In the meantime, Salman Khan has been told to avoid taking on new appointments, and his friends have been requested to avoid visiting him at his home for a while.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 14:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 14:50 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsViralTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us