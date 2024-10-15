Salman Khan’s security upgraded to Y+ after Baba Siddique’s assassination

<p>The notorious 1998 blackbuck poaching case continues to haunt Salman Khan, one of India’s biggest stars. Even after 26 years, the trouble shows no signs of easing, as he and his family have faced multiple life-threatening incidents in last couple of months.</p><p>From gunfire at his residence to his father receiving threats, Salman Khan has faced significant danger in the recent times. The escalating threat is believed to come from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who aims to avenge the death of the antelopes cherished by the Bishnoi community.</p><p>Salman Khan has been greatly disturbed by the killing of his close confidant, Baba Siddique, and is reportedly distressed and disheartened by the unfolding events that seem to be slipping out of his control.</p><p>In the meantime, Salman Khan has been told to avoid taking on new appointments, and his friends have been requested to avoid visiting him at his home for a while.</p>.<p>Following Baba Siddique's assassination, the security for Salman Khan have been further tightened. The security for <em>Dabangg</em> of Bollywood has now been upgraded to Y-plus. This means, Salman will get a personal security officer along with an escort vehicle, which will be a constant presence during his travel. Along with this, a weapon-trained constable will also accompany Salman Khan 24x7 as an additional layer of protection. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police have strengthened security measures, particularly around his Panvel farmhouse, where officers are stationed both inside and outside to keep a close watch on the area.</p><p>According to the police, the conflict between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan became public in 2018 when Bishnoi, during a Jodhpur court appearance, said, We will kill Salman Khan. Everyone will know once we take action." Since that moment, the actor has been subjected to numerous death threats.</p>