Sean 'Diddy' Combs charged with sex trafficking, pleads not guilty

New York: Sean "Diddy" Combs used his fame as one of the biggest names in hip-hop to coerce women into demeaning sexual acts as part of a long-running scheme of sex trafficking and racketeering, prosecutors said on Tuesday after bringing three criminal charges against him.

Combs, 54, used his business empire, including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport women, as well as male sex workers, across state lines to take part in recorded sexual performances called "Freak Offs" in which the music mogul would watch and masturbate, prosecutors said.

Wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants, Combs pleaded not guilty in Manhattan before US Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky to the indictment unsealed on Tuesday. The judge after a hearing ruled that Combs, who was arrested on Monday, will remain in custody pending trial, as prosecutors sought.

The rapper and producer faces a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence and up to life behind bars if convicted of the three felony counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was led into the courtroom by members of the US marshals service. Sitting at the defense table, Combs spoke briefly with lawyer Marc Agnifilo and nodded. Combs looked to his right, where the Midtown Manhattan skyline was visible through an open window from the 26th floor courtroom, then sighed and looked down.

During arguments concerning continued detention, Agnifilo told the judge that the sexual activity described by the prosecutors was consensual.

"Does everybody have experience with being intimate this way? No. Is it sex trafficking? No. Not if everybody wants to be there," Agnifilo said.

Also known during his career as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, Combs founded Bad Boy records and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars in the 1990s and 2000s.

Prosecutors accused Combs of running a criminal enterprise to facilitate his exploitation of women, dating back at least 16 years, in a case brought by the office of Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams.

According to the indictment, Combs enticed women by giving them drugs such as ketamine and ecstasy, financial support, or promises of career support or a romantic relationship. Combs then used surreptitious recordings of the sex acts as "collateral" to ensure that the women would remain silent, and sometimes displayed weapons to intimidate abuse victims and witnesses, prosecutors said.

Defense lawyers had sought to have Combs released on $50 million bond secured by his Miami home. Agnifilo acknowledged that Combs has a history of drug use and toxic relationships, and said he was getting treatment and therapy for "things he needs treatment and therapy for," without going into specifics.

"The defendant Sean Combs physically and sexually abused victims for decades," prosecutor Emily Johnson, arguing for continued detention, told the judge. "He is extremely dangerous to the community."

The next hearing in the case was set for Sept. 24.