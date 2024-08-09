Shah Rukh Khan flies to Switzerland to receive 'Pardo alla Carriera Award' at the Locarno Film Festival

On August 11, at 5 pm, SRK will engage in a public conversation at Cinema GranRex. Due to overwhelming demand, the event has been relocated to a larger venue and will be livestreamed, offering fans worldwide a unique opportunity to hear from the global icon.

The festival will also feature a special screening on August 10 to honour Khan’s influential performances, which have left an indelible mark on global cinema.

This recognition follows a stellar year for Khan, highlighted by the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, further cementing his status as a major force in cinema. His influence extends beyond the screen, exemplified by his induction into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in 2018, underscoring his global impact.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Award, previously awarded to film legends such as Claudia Cardinale and Harry Belafonte, now honours Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable career achievements. This accolade celebrates his role in elevating Bollywood on the world stage and acknowledges India’s cinematic excellence.