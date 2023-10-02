SRK's 'Jawan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 600 crore mark in India

Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing Jawan refuses to slow down at the box-office and continues to roar and set records.

Filmmaker Atlee's Bollywood debut Jawan minted in Rs 547.79 crores in Hindi, making it a grand total of Rs 607.21 crores net at the Indian box office. At the global box office, the film has broken all records by garnering Rs 1000 crores and stands tall at a monstrous Rs 1043.21 crore worldwide. All of these massive numbers and records were broken in just 25 days.