SRK's 'Jawan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 600 crore mark in India

Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing Jawan refuses to slow down at the box-office and continues to roar and set records.
Filmmaker Atlee's Bollywood debut Jawan minted in Rs 547.79 crores in Hindi, making it a grand total of Rs 607.21 crores net at the Indian box office. At the global box office, the film has broken all records by garnering Rs 1000 crores and stands tall at a monstrous Rs 1043.21 crore worldwide. All of these massive numbers and records were broken in just 25 days.
With this Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates the 600 cr club in showiz. Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat in just 25 days. With this Jawan becomes the only Hindi film ever to do so.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan went on to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema, and SRK scripts history yet again by breaking records and setting new benchmarks for the industry.
Red Chilies Entertainment's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, opened to a humungous opening and is currently basking its historic success. Since its release on September 7, 2023, the film has been rewriting history at the box office, writing new records, and attaining massive numbers at the box office.
Jawan's performance is unaffected by the new releases, and it is a clear sign that fans are adoring the film and lavishing praise on it even in its fourth week.