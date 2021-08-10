Shankar-Eshsaan-Loy on 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai': 'The musicality was special, don't want to recreate any song from the film'

Farhan Akhtar's maiden directorial venture Dil Chahta Hai hit the screens on this day in 2001, receiving rave reviews from the fans. The songs, in particular, became quite popular and helped the film attain cult status.

Speaking to DH, music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy said the numbers remain popular even today due to their 'special musicality'. The veteran adds that they are not interested in revisiting or recreating any of the songs even though 'remix culture' is popular. The trio revealed that their relationship with Farhan has evolved to such an extent that they they fully trust his judgedment

Edited excerpts from the interview:

DH: What was your reaction when Dil Chahta Hai was first offered to you?

Shankar: I knew Farhan quite well as we had collaborated for Breathless. We came to know that he was directing a film for the first time and writing it. We met and jammed. Initially, things were a bit ambiguous as we were not clear about whether he wanted us to compose the album or just a song. Things just worked out.

Also Read | Never thought about 'Dil Chahta Hai' sequel: Farhan Akhtar

DH: What is your fondest memory of working on the film?

Ehsaan: The whole experience was quite memorable as we got to experiment and try out different styles.

DH: Which was the toughest song of the album for you as a composer?

Shankar: Nothing was challenging as we wrapped up the project in less than four days. In fact, it took us three and half days to be precise and that too only because some time was lost in travelling.

DH: Any personal favourites?

Shankar: I would not want to pick any song in particular and all of them were quite different from one another. It is, for example, difficult to choose between the title song and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan as they belong to different genres. So, all of them are my favourites.

DH: How has your professional equation with Farhan changed over the years?

Loy: The relationship has experienced a logical evolution over the years. As such, we have developed a trust of sorts. Now, we trust his judgement fully.

DH: Are you open to recreating songs from Dil Chahta Hai?

Shankar: I don't wish to recreate any song from the film. Dil Chahta Hai and its musicality are special. That said, I am okay with someone else recreating it as such things show that the songs are still popular.