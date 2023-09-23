Shilpa Shetty shines in bold film that falls short

Similar in intent to some recent films, Sukhee is partially successful in tackling gender questions with subtlety. Dialogues like 'One day without me will help you realise what I do,' coupled with the hilarious struggles the husband faces, highlight unpleasant truths. Sonal Joshi picks up a challenging plot in her directorial debut but ditches radical unconventionality to be ‘socially correct’. Though the film speaks up for women making their own choices, the climax acts as an antithesis. With a loose script, the film is boring at times.