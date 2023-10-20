Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shares a cryptic post, says 'We have separated'

Raj has shared the screenshot of the same post on Instagram as well. Several netizens reacted to the post and many were able to relate this with his 'mask' journey.

The social media was soon convinced that Raj Kundra did this to generate buzz about his debut film UT69, which chronicles his jail life.

Raj, who was seen wearing different types of masks at public places, bid adieu to the mask at the trailer launch event of his upcoming movie UT69. Netizens are convinced that Raj was hinting about this separation.

Kundra is gearing up for his acting debut with UT69. The movie delves into that chapter of Raj Kundra's life where he spent 63 days at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, during his under-trial period.

Slated for theatrical release on November 3, 2023, UT69 starring Raj Kundra is directed by Shahnawaz Ali and promises to take the audience on a cinematic journey through the unforgettable chapter of Raj Kundra's life.