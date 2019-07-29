Sidharth-Parineeti's Jabariya Jodi to release on Aug 9

Sidharth-Parineeti's Jabariya Jodi to release on Aug 9

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India,
  • Jul 29 2019, 12:52pm ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2019, 13:06pm ist
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra pose with students during promotion of their upcoming Hindi film 'Jabariya Jodi', in New Delhi on July 26, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer "Jabariya Jodi" will now hit the theatres on August 9.

The film, directed by Prashant Singh, was earlier slated to hit screens on August 2.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the decision was taken after considering the fact that there are too many releases on August 2 and many previously released films are having a good run at the box office.

"Jabariya Jodi" is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment.

Parineeti Chopra
bollywood
Comments (+)
 