Sidharth-Parineeti's Jabariya Jodi to release on Aug 9

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer "Jabariya Jodi" will now hit the theatres on August 9.

The film, directed by Prashant Singh, was earlier slated to hit screens on August 2.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the decision was taken after considering the fact that there are too many releases on August 2 and many previously released films are having a good run at the box office.

"Jabariya Jodi" is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment.