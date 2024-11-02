Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Singham Again' movie review: A cookie cutter mass movie

While it’s a given that you leave logic at the door when watching a Rohit Shetty movie, some scenes will truly leave you baffled.
Asra Mavad
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 23:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Singham Again
20242 hours 40 minutes
1.5/5
Director:Rohit Shetty
Cast:Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 23:51 IST
EntertainmentMovieMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us