'Singham Again' stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor perform 'Ravan Dahan'

<p>The <em>Singham Again</em> team set the stage for a grand 'Ravan Dahan' at New Delhi's iconic Lav Kush Ramlila on Dussehra, 12th October. Amid roaring crowds, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan ignited the Ravan effigy, creating a spectacular moment of celebration.</p>.<p>As the celebrations reached their peak, the <em>Singham Again</em> trailer was also showcased, igniting an ecstatic response from the massive crowd and enhancing the joy of Vijayadashami. This memorable moment unfolded at Lal Quila Maidan, the world's largest Ramlila ground.</p><p>Extending their heartfelt appreciation to the people of Delhi, the <em>Singham Again</em> team cherished the warm welcome and memorable Dussehra festivities. As Vijayadashami marks the triumph of good over evil, anticipation builds for the Diwali release of Singham Again, a film that promises to deliver high-octane thrills.</p><p>The series, which started with <em>Singham </em>and was followed by <em>Singham Returns </em>in 2014, launched the filmmaker's ambitious cop universe that also include characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in <em>Sooryavanshi</em> and <em>Simmba</em>.</p><p>The cast for <em>Singham Again </em>also<em> </em>includes Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist.</p><p>Produced by Jio Studios, <em>Singham Again</em> is slated to be released on November 1 on the festive occasion of Diwali.</p>