Homeentertainment

'Singham Again' stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor perform 'Ravan Dahan'

Amid roaring crowds, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan ignited the Ravan effigy, creating a spectacular moment of celebration.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 08:06 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 08:06 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsKareena KapoorAjay DevgnRohit ShettyTrendingDussheraDelhi News

