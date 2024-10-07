'Singham Again' Trailer: Deepika Padukone's steals the show as 'Lady Singham'

<p>The much-awaited trailer of <em>Singham Again</em> has been finally released, giving fans the first look of their favourite stars in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.</p><p> Deepika Padukone as 'Lady Singham' Shakti Shetty showcases a commanding performance, appearing as fierce and strong as ever in her police uniform, embodying female empowerment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.</p><p>After Deepika’s delivery of a baby girl, fans can now enjoy thrilling action sequences in the trailer that showcase her prowess, from her impressive entry to her action-packed moments. </p><p>Deepika's compelling dialogues suggest an iconic role in the making, especially when Shakti interrogates a thief, exclaiming, 'Main Singham nahi… Main Lady Singham hai re!' This line has rapidly become a fan favorite.</p>.<p>The excitement surrounding Shakti Shetty has been palpable ever since Rohit Shetty shared the initial glimpse of Deepika delivering the iconic Singham punch. With numerous powerful sequences showcased, the audience is eagerly anticipating the chance to see their favorite superstar transform into a super cop.</p>.<p>In the trailer, viewers get to see all the prominent characters from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, such as Singham (Ajay Devgn), Surya (Akshay Kumar), and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). Additionally, the film includes an impressive cast featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.</p><p><em>Singham Again</em> is an upcoming action film in Hindi, directed by Rohit Shetty. It will hit theaters on November 1 this year, coinciding with the Diwali festival.</p>