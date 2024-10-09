'Singham Again' Trailer sets new record with 138 million views in just 24 hours

<p>The trailer for <em>Singham Again</em> has become the most-viewed trailer in a single day across all platforms, creating an impressive new standard as it gears up for its much-anticipated release this Diwali.</p><p>The latest addition to Rohit Shetty's renowned cop universe has shattered records, with the trailer garnering over 138 million views in just 24 hours—setting a new record. Fans across the globe have welcomed the exciting preview, turning it into an international phenomenon.</p><p>Starring Ajay Devgn as the fearless Bajirao Singham, the trailer has enthralled audiences with its dynamic action and intriguing plot. The excitement has taken over social media, from YouTube and Instagram to Twitter and Facebook, where it quickly reached the #1 trending spot within hours of its debut, generating a wave of anticipation and dialogue online.</p><p>Singham Again presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez & Devgn Films and Reliance Entertainment & Cinergy, a cinematic spectacle that promises to raise the bar in Indian action films. </p><p>Produced by Arjun Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty himself, <em>Singham Again</em> brings together a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. With its star-studded lineup and Rohit Shetty's signature action-packed direction, the film promises an unforgettable experience, blending patriotism, high-stakes drama, and electrifying stunts.</p>