'Sonic The Hedgehog' review: Makes for a good watch

Cast: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden

Director: Jeff Fowler

Rating: 3.5/5

The eagerly-awaited Sonic The Hedgehog, which hit screens today (Feb 28), is a decent attempt that lives up to expectations and clicks with the target audience. The film revolves around the shocking events that take place when the 'Blue Devil' accidentally causes a blackout and becomes public enemy number 1. The basic storyline is quite simple and has enough 'masala' to click with kids.

The writers have done a fairly good job of fleshing out the main characters and this helps the plot make an impact. The screenplay relies on 'showing' as opposed to 'telling', which makes it easy for moviegoers to relate to the onscreen action. The first half, which lays the foundation for what is to follow, is a bit breezy and works because of the bittersweet chemistry between the titular character and the 'Donut King'.

The sequences involving Jim Carrey and James Marsden too have come out well and pack a punch (pun intended). The baseball scene, however, proves to be the 'X factor' of the pre-interval block as it showcases Sonic's loneliness.

Sonic The Hedgehog shifts gears in the post-interval portions with the chemistry between the 'alien' and James Marsden hitting the right notes. The chase sequence too serves its purpose, furthering the narrative. While a few scenes are a bit predictable, they don't really hamper the viewing experience given the genre of Sonic The Hedgehog.

The goosebump-inducing 'showdown' towards the end of the film is a bit cliched but should connect with those fond of adrenaline-pumping action.

Similarly, The terrific climax too delivers the goods and ensures things end on a warm and fuzzy note. Moreover, the closing sequence of Sonic The Hedgehog lays the groundwork for a sequel and this gives die-hard fans a reason to rejoice.

Coming to performances, Ben Schwartz has voiced Sonic rather well with his perfect voice modulation being the big USP. Marsden is sincere and strikes a chord in the emotional scenes. The same, however, cannot be said about Carrey as his eccentric act isn't everyone's cup of tea. At times, it seems as if he is still stuck in The Mask territory. That said and done, his act is likely to click with his die-hard fans.

Tika Sumpter, who plays Mardsen's wife, is delightfully good and makes the most of her limited screen time.

The supporting cast is adequate.

Sonic The Hedgehog features a couple of cultural references, which should work well with the American audience. Furthermore, the terrific sound design too adds a new dimension to the viewing experience. The editing, however, could have been a bit better as some of the sequences drag a bit.

All in all, Sonic The Hedgehog does not have a wide appeal but it caters to the needs of the little ones (and a few nostalgic grown-ups) rather well.