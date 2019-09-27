Sony, Disney restore partnership for MCU Spider-Man

Sony Pictures and Disney have reached a deal to produce a third Spider-Man film under the Marvel Cinematic Universe following a lenghty period of uncertainty.

According to media reports, the deal will see Kevin Feige, architect of the MCU return to produce the film, and Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker.

The film, currently untitled, has been dated for July 16, 2021.

According to Variety, the film will be produced under a 50/50 split between Sony and Disney, with Feige remaining as a consulting producer. It is also believed that Sony is keeping the existing agreement with Disney going, which gives Marvel 5 per cent in first ticket gross and all revenue merchandise. Disney is expected to receive 25 per cent of the film's revenue under the new deal, which currently is running for just one film.

Speaking on the deal, Kevin Fiege, expressing his happiness for the character's return to the fold, said: "“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Interestingly, ahead of the deal, Marvel had released a video featuring JK Simmons' J Jonah Jameson as he appeared in the mid-credits scene for Far From Home.

The last entry in the Spider-Man series, Far From Home, released in July 2019 to positive reviews around the world and went on to gross over $1 billion USD.