<p>The year began with a bang as the makers of Spirit dropped the first look of the movie featuring 'Rebel Star' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prabhas">Prabhas</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/triptii-dimri">Triptii Dimri</a>. The poster is raw, powerful and unapologetically intense, and is going viral on social media platforms.</p><p>Minimalistic yet powerful, the poster conveys a bold visual language where white exudes anything but serenity. The poster exudes a sense of intimidation in its stillness, sensuality through restraint and an underlying intensity that lingers long after the first glance.</p><p>After the thunderous impact of <em>Animal</em>, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are once again back with their new offering, <em>Spirit</em>, which is all set to take the industry by storm. Continuing a collaboration known for its bold choices and uncompromising vision, the duo signals a return driven by conviction and scale with <em>Spirit</em>.</p><p>Headlined by Prabhas, the movie hints at a commanding and deeply intense cinematic experience. Triptii Dimri brings a fresh, intriguing presence to the narrative, adding another layer of anticipation. Dropped at midnight on 31st December, the first look of Spirit kicks off a bold and powerful start to the new year.</p><p>Gulshan Kumar & T-Series Present, <em>Spirit</em>, a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures Production, written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.</p>