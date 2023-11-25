Sruthi Hariharan in a new avatar

“Direction has been on my mind for a while, but I haven’t really immersed myself,” says Sruthi. She recently directed a music video and admits to enjoying the process.

“Creatively, it’s extremely satisfying. As an actor, usually once we finish our job on the set, we’re done. There is not much to do. But when you work behind the screen, especially as a director, you see the product and you’re in the process until it releases. To be a part of that process is extremely challenging and at the same time gratifying — it’s a beautiful process,” she said.