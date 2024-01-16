JOIN US
entertainment

Teja Sajja-starrer 'HanuMan' crosses Rs 100 crore mark globally

The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 10:55 IST

Hyderabad: HanuMan, fronted by Teja Sajja, has earned Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The Telugu-language superhero film, written and directed by Prashanth Varma, released on Friday.

Production house Primeshow Entertainment shared the box office update on its official X page.

"Small film - BIG JUSTICE from the audience. The Humongous Roar of #HANUMAN Resounded at the Box-Office. 100 crores worldwide in just 4 days with limited screens & minimal ticket prices. #HanuManCreatesHistory A @PrasanthVarma Film Starring @tejasajja123,' the banner said in the post.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.

(Published 16 January 2024, 10:55 IST)
